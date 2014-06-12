Self Knowledge And Harmony With Yoga

There's no other discipline more helpful in attaining knowledge of inner-self, and harmony with the world than Yoga. Bioenergy knowledge of procedures of body and mind healing cannot be finished without analyzing Yoga.

Basic Hatha Yoga is a sophisticated and practical way of developing a healthier body, mind and head. Pranayama is the teaching of proper respiration. By analyzing Hatha Yoga exercises, and poses, and Pranayama exercises, we learn how to breathe properly, meditate, be focused, relaxed, gain life energy, massage the internal organs, keep the body flexible and healthy, and hasten removal.

There are three types of exercises: "Asanas" (or poses), dynamic, and respiration. The Asanas are poses that influence systems and lively centers of the body. Asana that is particular influences particular nerve centers. With the system of asanas that are complicated we favorably influence the endocrine system, help every cell and organ of the body. We recommend that you to perform the system of poses bearing in mind that any sickness is a dysfunction of process that is ordinary.

Yogis' asanas help keep freedom and elasticity of physical bodies. When people perform everyday work, or do chores, joints are moved by them with little breadth. And if people ignore sports or exercises, they are able to lose freedom, and the flexibility, elasticity of the spine, joints, tendons, and muscles. By the time the "working angle" of joints falls, folks cannot perform heavy inclinations, situps, or broad turns of the body. This immobility may lead to illnesses like arthritis and bursitis. People can add exercises for his or her joint and tendons, to prevent losing flexibility.

Every day, and for life, you should do rotational motions of the head, arms, legs, and body; bending the body to the sides, and forward, and extensions of the back; also situps and pushups with maximum amplitude of moving in order to keep mobility of the entire body. Attempt to work all joints together with the spinal column. Duplicate every exercise (with every group) 6-10 times. Begin by warming up exercising,. Begin each exercise with small width and go to your own extreme "working angle" gradually to avert an injury.

Dynamic Yoga exercises help accelerate the removal of toxins from the body. Every system is changed with toxins. Among the reasons for having illnesses is the presence of toxins. Today, people are exposed to compounds, pesticides, additives and anesthetics in greater concentrations (sources of toxins) than at some other time in history.

Individuals's organisms have to struggle with persistent invasion because processes to removal toxins are complicated and take more hours than the absorption of nutrients and the assimilation. Substances and toxins permeate membranes and collect in intercellular space. Toxins enter lymphatic and blood vessels, where veinous blood carries toxins to the organs of removal. This transit of toxins through an incredible number of cells is not easy to complete without action of vibrated cells, muscular contractions, exertions that occur during walking, running, and leaping.

During evolution nature failed to find more powerful means to clean up cells and intercellular space as opposed to use of those forces of forces and muscular contractions of jerking as a result of the body motions. Millions of cells compress veins, accelerate a flow of venous blood and supply nerve impulses that help blood to remove toxins, when muscles contract. We can observe how their bodies are stretched by pets after waking up. When the body stretches, muscles are contracted. The body needs after waking up each morning extending. During the sleep, heart muscles help transfer venous blood with wastes and toxins; nevertheless, this help isn't enough to remove toxins. The weakening of the body is due not to effects of illness, but to the transgression of the entire metabolism, as a result of the accumulation. Removal of toxins from cells and intercellular spaces is a process demanding constant vibration of cells by nerve impulses, and happens during going or exercising which supplies contractions. When individuals do not exercise or go economically (extending, dancing, and aerobics, running, walking), their bodies slowly fall.

In the morning, the following exercise is being done by the easiest way to help the body to hasten removing the toxins. People can perform this exercise if they cannot run, or walk. You can do it while you take a shower. Pull the heels up off the floor a half an inch, and put them back down aggressively but not painfully. Repeat this movement 30 times, then rest for 5 -10 seconds. Later, repeat 30 times more. At the same time, you'll be able to bend arms keeping forearms parallel to the ground surface, and turn your hands as though a ball was held by you. When putting up the heels, shove your wrists then pull them back. It is possible to take action with an additional period. You can perform this exercise a few more times. Individuals who stand or sit for long periods of time will take advantage of doing this exercise; it prevents thrombosis (blood clotting) and heart difficulties.

Healthy operation of the body is not impossible when the consumption and removal of products of process and digestion of the cells of the body are balanced. Toxins appear in the organisms as an effect of worry and nervousness. When a young man has the energy enough to detoxify the organism through its organs (intestines, kidneys, skin, and lungs), the opportunities for imbalance small. But -35 years of age the body, maybe trained by special exercises, lacks the energy to remove toxins. Besides help in the toxin removal, dynamic Yoga exercises also help to build a beautiful and strong body.

Breathing Yoga exercises help gain life energy - "prana". Folks frequently believe they could breathe correctly. But sometimes people do not breathe right for his or her entire life. Nevertheless, right breathing is the essential to obtain vigor and energy. Proper respiration affects all bodily processes including brain activity and digestion, and provides oxygen to muscles, organs, and tissues; in addition it removes toxins and wastes. Their teachings were developed by yogis about appropriate respiration about six thousand years ago. Some of early techniques can help individuals to maintain wellbeing.

When you get up after stretching your body, you are able to lie down on your back and loosen muscle tissue. Then inhale deeply while pushing out the chest. After this attempt to pull the diaphragm down while exhaling and the diaphragm will massage the intestines, kidneys, liver, spleen, and pancreas. At exactly the same time the stomach employs pressure on the intestinal cavity. You'll be able to repeat many times to these movements to find out how to transfer the diaphragm up and down. This exercise helps increases activity and massage internal organs. This pressure will help squeeze wastes and toxins .

Here is another exercise. Inhale deeply while the belly which moves the diaphragm is pushed out by lying on the back then. Delay your breathing -5 seconds, and start to exhale air in small portions, and pulling it through lips that are tightly shut. This exercise internally massages all organs. Exactly the same massage happens at minutes of laughter. Laughter was considered significant for well-being since ancient times. Physiologically organs of the abdominal cavity's massage increases the flow of blood to one's heart. The contractions help in alleviate heart problems. The heart cavity is in the exact same space as the lungs and the diaphragm. Due to the diaphragm's sensitivity to emotions it, reduces the heart space and goes closer to the heart. The brain regulates volumes of blood entering the heart. If the quantity of blood is necessary to keep life, intensity and the rhythms of heart nerve impulses need to raise. The increase of the heart beat occurs with every move of the diaphragm which decreases the space in the heart cavity. These conditions can even cause heart attack. If you feel an accelerated pulse speed, inhale and push out the stomach -3 seconds. This provides more space to one's heart cavity and (repeat for 3-4 times).

Breathing exercises help develop elasticity of the diaphragm, which massages internal organs, decreases probability of developing of heart troubles, and increases the volume of the heart cavity. We are going to learn how to load ourselves with bio energy using yoga exercises.

Conditions for Yoga Exercises

1. Perform Yoga introduces in the morning or in the evening

empty stomach.

2. The room must have clean air.

3. No smoking allowed in the room.

4. No talking in the room before Yoga exercises.

5. It is wise to do Yoga.

6. Do exercises on the floor or on a firm rug.

7. Wear stretchy and loosened clothing.

Lower Breathing Expiration - all internal organs draw in. Pause on expiration - 1 - 2 seconds.

Heavy breath - push the stomach out (slowly, lightly, as if drinking the air).

Begin breathing with this technique putting hands on the stomach. This breathing exercise is perfect to prevent asthma. Lower breathing.